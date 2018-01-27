IN FOCUS: Mothers In Charge

Mothers In Charge is violence prevention and education organization in Philadelphia whose mission is to “provide counseling and grief support services for families when a loved one has been murdered.”

The founder and executive director of the organization Mothers In Charge joins us. Dorothy Johnson-Speight shares how she started the organization fifteen years ago, after her own son, 24-year old Khaaliq Jabbar Johnson was shot seven times, she explained - over a parking space, in December of 2001. She talked about the organization’s mission and why she believes homicide is an epidemic in America. And, she shares her heartfelt conversation with former first lady Michelle Obama after visiting Washington, D.C. a couple of years ago.

Also joining us to talk about his special anti-violence task force called – “Peace Not Guns” - is Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson from the second district who also lost a loved one and friends to violence. And, Valerie Todd, who was previously incarcerated and addicted to drugs told her story about changing her life around and now working for Mothers In Charge where she helps women coming home who were previously incarcerated. “In Focus”airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM on PHL 17.