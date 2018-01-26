Athleisure Trends for the Entire Family

The following post is sponsored.

The “athleisure” trend continues to dominate the fashion scene with its comfortable, functional and versatile clothing. Fashion Expert Josh McBride joined us in studio with some popular pieces for the entire family.

Josh brought along three models dressed head to toe in athleisure wear from JCPenney.

Josh's "Mom Look" is super stylish, but more importantly very comfortable because our moms know all about running around.

"The top is the Xersion Studio Cross Front Hoodie. We paired that with the Xersion High-Rise Printed Legging. It really gives that pop of color to the entire outfit. You can run around town, hang with the kids, go out with friends..."

Not to leave out our dads, the "Dad Look" is a bit more subdued, but just as comfortable and fashion-forward.

"He's wearing the Xersion Long Sleeve Fleece Hoodie. We paired that with the Xersion Fleece Sweatpants...very comfortable, but fitted. We like that because we like to keep it in-check and in-size. We paired that on the bottom with the Xersion Speedometric Men's Running Shoes."

Finally, what about the kids? Josh brought a "Teen Look" inspired by bright colors.

"We have the Xersion Hoodie Big Kid Girls. I love this turquoise, bright color. We paired that with the Xersion Performance Graphic Tank Top. If you go all the way to the bottom, the shoes are the Xersion Runamatic Girls Running Shoes."

All of these looks and more are available at JCPenney stores and JCP.com.