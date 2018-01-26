Adopt a Pet: Pippa

Is there anything better than a puppy on a Friday? Meet 3-month-old Pippa.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pippa has a beautiful brindle coat with extremely soft fur. She's a boxer and pit mix with the most adorable floppy ears. Found as a stray Pippa was hit by a car, but has fully healed since and is doing great.

The perfect home for this puppy is one on the calmer side because she's a little bit shy. She currently resides with a cat, but would love to go to a home with another dog she can play with.

For more information on Pippa visit Good Karma Dog Rescue.