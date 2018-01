Polar Bear Plunge from Wildwood, NJ is a Weekend Philler Phavorite! Thanks to “Mr Wildwood” John Lynch, The Wildwoods Convention Center, Suasion Communications Group, Special Olympics New Jersey and of course all the Plungers!! See you next year!

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

