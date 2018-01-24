Mike “DJ Sheez” Shannon 24 Hour Marathon on Weekend Philler

“I like doing things for people and getting nothing in return,” says DJ Sheez Michael Shannon. His “24 Hour Endeavor” benefited the Salem County Resources for Independent Living, Inc.. When he’s not doing charity work you can catch DJ Sheez on WVLT Cruisin’ 92.1 and Hott South Jersey Nights On 92.1 WVLT spinning records in his bare feet.

By: Tony Romeo / Weekend Philler Producer/Host

