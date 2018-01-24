Kidz Bop Kids Talk Album 37

The Kidz Bop kids have a lot to be excited about- new kids, new tour, and a new album! Kidz Bop stars Ahnya and Cooper give us the scoop about what it is like to be a part of the group, and what they have in store for their fans.

"It's a lot of fun," Ahnya said. "We always have amazing songs- my favorites are 'Bad At Love' and 'Havana.' I think Kidz Bop 37 was probably my favorite album to record. We make kid-friendly music for kids and parents so they don't have to listen to other songs with bad words."

"My favorite songs on Kidz Bop 37 are 'New Rules' and 'Too Good at Goodbyes,' Cooper said. I know you guys will love them when the album comes out this Friday."

As for their upcoming tour, fans can expect an all new set. They are also planning to host a lip sync battle for parents, featuring nineties music.

For more information about everything Kidz Bop, visit KidzBop.com, or visit their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube channel.