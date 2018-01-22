Weekend Philler Episode 211

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this Weekend Philler Episode we explore Wildwood's Polar Bear Plunge, meet Santino and his dragons that put even the Targaryen's to shame, look back on bloopers from the Mummer's Captain interviews, venture to Salem County for DJ MIke Shannon's November Endeavor, send kid reporters to a pet show, catch up with child star Thomas Ian Nicholas, and get educated by a virtual online classroom withour friends at PALCS.

Wow, that's an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:



