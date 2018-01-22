Eagles Players Take To Social Media After Big Win, And We Love Them Even More Now

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LII! After Sunday night’s big win against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC Championship title and are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2004 season.

Social media is now bleeding green, from dancing to crying… we have all the feels across platforms right now.

First up, the Philadelphia Eagles tweeted this video of head coach Doug Pederson getting a Gatorade bath late in the fourth quarter with the caption "Bath time."

A big theme across the players tweets is their gratitude for the fans and Philadelphia's energy.

Wow man. Philly you brought the energy tonight. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 22, 2018

Quarterback Nick Foles took the time to thank his team and Philadelphia for showing up loud and proud.

What a night! I love this team and this city. Thank you Philly for showing up loud and proud. Your energy powered us through the night. #FlyEaglesFly — Nick Foles (@NFoles_9) January 22, 2018

Nick Foles played an amazing game against Minnesota and certainly proved his doubters wrong. Many are now singing his praises, including former Eagles running back, LeSean McCoy.

In foles we trust hahaha happy for my guy — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) January 22, 2018

Wide receiver Torrey Smith shared this photo in his conference championship gear with Alshon Jeffery and family, with a story about how it's not the money it's about being in this position right now...

Back in March I remember talking with @TheWorldof_AJ when we made our decision to join the Eagles...it was never about the money...it was about being in this position right now! It’s crazy how it all worked out...the good and the bad....1 more to go #backtowork #nfcchamps pic.twitter.com/esu2T42WNg — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 22, 2018

Now get your tissues ready.... one of the best reactions goes to U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Julie Ertz, wife of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. She was across the country playing against Denmark (which U.S. beat 5-1), as her team captured this beautiful moment...

As soon as the whistle blew here in San Diego, we had some good news for @julieertz...💚🦅@ZERTZ_86 & the @Eagles are heading to the @SuperBowl! pic.twitter.com/dI5MvG53VR — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

Ahhhh LOVE.

Thousands of miles away, but nothing keeps them apart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JX895AhPcN — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2018

So with that, GO BIRDS... cane drop.