Eagles Players Take To Social Media After Big Win, And We Love Them Even More Now

The Philadelphia Eagles are headed to Super Bowl LII! After Sunday night’s big win against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field, the Philadelphia Eagles have clinched the NFC Championship title and are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2004 season.
Social media is now bleeding green, from dancing to crying… we have all the feels across platforms right now.
First up, the Philadelphia Eagles tweeted this video of head coach Doug Pederson getting a Gatorade bath late in the fourth quarter with the caption "Bath time."
A big theme across the players tweets is their gratitude for the fans and Philadelphia's energy.
Quarterback Nick Foles took the time to thank his team and Philadelphia for showing up loud and proud.
Nick Foles played an amazing game against Minnesota and certainly proved his doubters wrong. Many are now singing his praises, including former Eagles running back, LeSean McCoy.
Wide receiver Torrey Smith shared this photo in his conference championship gear with Alshon Jeffery and family, with a story about how it's not the money it's about being in this position right now...
Now get your tissues ready.... one of the best reactions goes to U.S. Women's National Soccer Team's Julie Ertz, wife of Eagles tight end Zach Ertz. She was across the country playing against Denmark (which U.S. beat 5-1), as her team captured this beautiful moment...
Ahhhh LOVE.
So with that, GO BIRDS... cane drop.