Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA - After a resounding victory over the Minnesota Vikings Sunday night, tens of thousands of Philadelphians stormed the streets of the Philadelphia to celebrate.

PHL17's Matt Alba and photojournalist Eric Cheavers were on the street to capture some of the madness!

Lot P outside Citizens Bank looks like a war zone! Thanks to the kind @Eagles fan for throwing a full beer at me and my photog. pic.twitter.com/dYMSUPErl5 — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) January 22, 2018