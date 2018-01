This “Meow Monday” we introduce you to a tuxedo kitten named Sarge!

Like most kittens, Sarge is very friendly and playful. He would do great in a household with children and maybe even another cat to play with!

However it's important to remember adopting a kitten is a little bit more work than adopting an adult cat. For more information on him visit ACCT Philly.