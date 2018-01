Jennifer, Jenna and Chandler had an Eagles tailgate in our PHL17 Studio this morning as we approach the NFC Championship game this Sunday with our Philadelphia Eagles and the Minnesota Vikings.

They prepared some fun and easy-to-make game day snacks that will give you the W with your friends and family.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click the links below for more recipe inspiration:

Chandler's Football Cheese Plate Recipe

Jenna's Eagle Cookie Recipe

GO BIRDS!