Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro Talks Eagles-Vikings

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro stopped by our studios to talk about the NFC Championship Game with PHL17’s Jason Lee.

Spadaro said the Birds can't make the same mistakes they made against Atlanta...fumbling the ball and muffing a punt...if they expect to beat the Minnesota Vikings. He also said the Eagles have a great home field advantage at the Linc, and that will make it hard on Vikings quarterback Case Keenum. Spadaro's prediction is 17-13 Eagles, with the Birds headed to Super Bowl LII. We all hope he is right!