Adopt A Pet: Yakko, Wakko & Dot

Celebrate the Eagles weekend by adopting these precious puppies!

Yakko, Wakko, and Dot are the most exciting set of puppies. These puppies are from the same litter and are mixed breeds of both Pit Bull and Dachshund.

These dogs have a beautiful pattern, and won't get super big. They all love to run, play, and are all around happy pets that are perfect for any home.

Since they are puppies they do require a little bit of extra care and patience but with the proper training and with a lot of love these pups will be a perfect fit in any home.

For more on Yakko, Wakko, and Dot check head over to our friends at Street Tails Animal Rescue.