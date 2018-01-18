Police prepare for Eagles parties in city streets

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Officials with the Philadelphia Police Department are urging bars, restaurants and homeowners to be careful Sunday night after the NFC Championship game.

Authorities want bars to serve alcohol in plastic cups, not bottles. They're also asking them to serve cans for take-out. Police say they'll also be enforcing open container laws.

Police warn homeowners to bring valuables inside, or anything that can become damaged like flower pots, statues or lawn ornaments.

Also, if you have surveillance cameras outside your home or business, authorities ask you to turn them on Sunday night.

