How To Keep Your New Year’s Resolutions with Bill and Giuliana Rancic

On the first of every year, millions of Americans make a New Year’s resolution that they likely won’t keep.Despite the ritual’s repeated failings, we keep trying. However, studies show that setting New Year’s resolutions as a family can increase your chances achieving them by 85% compared to doing it on your own. Wellness resolutions set as a family offer support, hold you accountable, and are more fun when done together! What better way to get tips on this from one of our favorite spotlight couples, Giuliana and Bill Rancic. Giuliana is a New York Times best-selling author as well as an accomplished entertainment journalist, beauty expert and mom. Bill also a New York Times best seller, motivational speaker and entrepreneur.

Your list of accomplishments could keep on going here... And definitely the perfect people to talk to about this. So tell me how you both are making family resolutions for 2018?

"When you make individual resolutions your odds of keeping them are so small. In fact most people abandon them completely by the second week of February. So as you said. We've made resolutions together as a family. We're increasing our odds by 85% and we're holding each other accountable. So far so good. We're 11 days in and we've been sticking to the resolutions we've made for ourselves."

What are your tips to help families make, but more importantly stick to these resolutions?

"We have tried to do individual resolutions in the past. I actually had one this year to drink a certain amount of water and I pretty much failed by day two to be honest. So I'm very excited about the family resolution because we're still going strong.

What's nice is that we actually partnered with Marshalls. So we came up with a great resolution which is once a week we are doing a dinner and game night. So we went to Marshalls and we got all the cooking essentials we needed, we got the games, we had a blast. I also got really cute stuff some active wear as well. Now, we're able to really stick to the resolution and make the most of it. But Marshalls is the best, they have great high quality brand-name items at such amazing prices. We were able to load up and so far so good. We're off to a good start.

Secondly, you have to make a list. It is very important to take a pen to paper, make a list, write those family resolutions down. But more importantly put that list somewhere that you're going to see it every single day. So for us it's right in the bathroom mirror. Every morning when we're getting ready we see that list and it helps us stay on the right track. I think we're going to make it all the way through 2018, I know we're only 10 or 11 days in but I'm feeling pretty confident."

For more head to MarshallsOnline.com or use the #MarshallsSurprise.