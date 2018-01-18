A Revolutionary Strategy for Weight Loss Celebrates 15 Years

Many experts agree that a diet high in protein and low in sugar and carbohydrates offers significant benefits. That is the foundation for the South Beach Diet. Fifteen years ago, cardiologist Dr. Arthur Agatston introduced the world to the South Beach Diet. Now, it’s trusted by millions. After a decade and a half, evidence shows the principles of the diet are stronger than ever. Dr. Agatston explains why.

"Everything started with national recommendations, low fat, high carb and unfortunately we substituted horrible carbs for the fats, bread, rice, pasta, french fries, which triggered a survival mechanism in us to store fat.

Americans are walking around hungry all the time. When you're on a blood sugar roller coaster, and the blood sugar falls, no amount of discipline can overcome that. So Americans are getting heavier, overweight and really through no fault of their own.

What we realized from a lot of new research is that the best diets are not necessarily low carb and low fat but have good carbs and good fats. With that, you get off that blood sugar roller coaster. You feel great, your blood chemistry improves, you both lose weight and become healthier. Over the last fifteen years, all the scientific studies have supported this good carb, good fats approach."

