Wintry Weather Impacts Wednesday Morning Commute

The wintry weather is impacting the morning commute on Wednesday.

Snow covered the side streets and sidewalks in West Chester, Pennsylvania and other surrounding counties.

In Philadelphia, city officials say they have around 70 pieces of equipment treating roads and more than 40,000 tons of salt available.

City crews will remain on duty overnight in case any problems arise.

Officials are urging drivers to give themselves extra time to reach their destination and maintain a safe driving distance between other cars and plow trucks.