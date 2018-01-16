× Ice Jam Prompts Flood Warning along Delaware River

A flood warning is in effect for parts of Bucks and Mercer counties because of an ice jam on the Delaware River. Huge chunks of ice are causing the river to slowly rise.

The National Weather Service says that minor flooding is expected in Trenton, Ewing Township, Yardley and Morrisville.

The river level was just over 18 feet on Tuesday morning. Flood stage is at 20 feet.

Officials say that minor flooding is expected along several roads, including Route 29 in Trenton.

Authorities say that drivers should be cautious and not drive through flooded areas.

The flood warning expires at 1:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday.