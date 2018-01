× Santino’s Dragons perform in South Philadelphia

The sounds of the Mummers filled the streets of South Philadelphia on Saturday.

PHL 17 was there as several groups performed for "Golden Crown."

It's the fancy brigade that took first prize in the 2018 Sugarhouse Casino Mummers Parade.

One of the groups that performed along third street, Santino's Dragons.

It's a comic brigade made up entirely of children who have special needs.

and they looked just awesome.