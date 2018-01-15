President Trump: “I’m not a racist.”

Posted 6:15 AM, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 06:14AM, January 15, 2018

President Trump is defending himself by saying that he is not a racist after comments he reportedly made during a meeting about immigration in the White House last Thursday.

The meeting was about the future of the DACA program.

Democrats had been demanding protections for people in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA.

Democrats say if they get funding for the program, then they would be willing to put money towards border security funding and some of that money could go towards the proposed border wall.

Those discussions came to a standstill last Thursday after the president made vulgar comments about Haiti and other African nations.

Now, some critics are accusing the president of being a racist.

 

The president said on Twitter that he only used "tough language" in the daca meeting and "never said anything derogatory about Haitians."

Two republican senators, Tom Cotton from Arkansas and David Perdue from Georgia, were both in the meeting and claim they do not remember the president making those comments.

 

 

