Dolores O’Riordan of The Cranberries dead at 46

Posted 1:09 PM, January 15, 2018, by

LONDON — Dolores O’Riordan, the lead singer of The Cranberries, has died at 46, her publicist has confirmed in a statement.

“The lead singer with the Irish band The Cranberries was in London for a short recording session,” Lindsey Holmes, O’Riordan’s publicist, said in the statement.

The statement continued:

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

The singer’s cause of death is not known at this time.

The Cranberries are best known for their singles Linger and Zombie in the 90s.

