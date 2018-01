This stunner might have the best name of all, meet Big Guy!

This 4 year old cat is not only friendly and very affectionate but he would be good in a lot of different homes. He has previously lived with another dog and cat, he truly is happy in almost any environment.

If you are interested in adopting Big Guy, give our friends at ACCT Philly as call at (267) 385-3800.