IN FOCUS: Philadanco and The State of the Arts in Philadelphia

Posted 7:00 AM, January 13, 2018, by and

On “In Focus” with host Jennifer Lewis-Hall, we meet the founder of The Philadelphia Dance Company who has received many awards and accolades including the 2012 National Medal of the Arts from President Barack Obama.

Joan Myers Brown talks about that once in a lifetime moment and tells her personal story of how and why she started the renowned dance company that will make the huge milestone of turning 50 in 2020. Former Philadanco dancer Kim Bears-Bailey shares her experiences as a dancer with the company. Also on the show is a representative from PNC “Arts Alive” initiative, which is a supporter through grants of Philadanco and other nonprofits. Hugh McStravick, PNC’s Vice President of Client and Community Relations for the Philadelphia/ Southern New Jersey region of PNC joins us to share more on their program helping the those in the arts and Kelly Lee, who leads the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, also joins us to talk about programs helping the arts in the City and arts education.  In Focus airs Saturdays at 6:30 AM.

