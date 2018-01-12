Eagles Insider Talks Playoff Predictions

Despite having the best record in the NFC, the Eagles are ranked as the underdogs for their upcoming playoff game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro stopped by to talk everything Birds and shared information about an upcoming Eagles’ fundraiser supporting Autism.

A lot of pressure is on backup Quarterback Nick Foles heading into the game, but Spadaro is optimistic.

"I think they can go far if the pieces around Nick Foles support him and if he steps up his game. You know how it is in the playoffs...bounce here, bounce there, turnovers. I think the Eagles can certainly go into the Super Bowl and win it if all the pieces come together."

After Carson Wentz's season-ending injury, the team had to work especially hard to get the number one seed for home field advantage.

"I think it's a team that understands that not many people out there think they're going to win and they're putting a little chip on their shoulders. There's great excitement, there's great anticipation and there's also the understanding that you win or you go home. We haven't been to the playoffs since 2013 so everybody's really excited."

Spadaro's prediction?

"23-17 Eagles. I think the Eagles will try to run the football."

This upcoming spring is the "Eagles Autism Challenge." On May 19th, the Birds have three different bike routes along with a family-friendly 5k walk. It benefits the hospital system in Philadelphia including Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Drexel University Autism Institute and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

"We invite you to join the Eagles to bike with us, to walk with us, to raise funds for something that affects so many people. We've all been touched by Autism."

If you register, you have the chance to win an exclusive bicycle autographed by Carson Wentz, Jason Kelce and Jordan Hicks. Visit Eagles Autism Challenge for more.

GO BIRDS!