Adopt A Pet: Orb

Posted 6:50 AM, January 12, 2018, by , Updated at 06:48AM, January 12, 2018

This week’s adoptable pup is all ready for the Eagles playoff game! Meet Orb.

Orb was found as a stray and now resides with Street Tails Animal Rescue. She has a non-contagious mange, which means she's missing some hair. No need to worry though because with time it will grow back.

Orb is very active and loves to play with great energy. Because she was a stray it's hard to tell her age and breed, but Orb is most likely a five-year-old terrier mix.

Looking for a pet who's out of this world? Orb's your girl!

