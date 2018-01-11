Video shows man’s valiant attempt to stay upright on icy driveway

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A camera recorded a Virginia man’s adrenaline-pumping start to the work day after he stepped out of his house and onto a black ice-covered driveway.

Video posted on social media Tuesday, which has since gone viral, appears to show the man leaving his home in Northern Virginia, according to WTVR.

As he steps out onto his driveway, he immediately loses his footing and the slope makes it impossible to turn back.

The man slips and slides down his icy driveway, his dress shoes no help as he frantically tries to avoid a painful slam onto the concrete. He doesn’t stay on his feet in the end, but manages to avoid what might have been a far worse fall.

“He is fine. This thing is going viral. I cannot stop laughing,” his wife tweeted after posting the video on social media.

Sub-freezing temperatures in parts of Virginia arrived last Wednesday along with snow and ice. The freeze lasted over the weekend and into this week.

Black ice was blamed for dozens of accidents in Central Virginia Tuesday morning and prompted most school systems to close for the fourth straight school day.