Eagles fans prepping for playoff

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA -- For the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday's divisional playoff game against hometown boy Matt Ryan at the Atlanta Falcons is once again an opportunity to silence the naysayers.

Eagles fans have been patiently waiting weeks for this game, and throughout the city, businesses and fans are preparing for the playoff.

Billy Jess is the store manager at Primo Hoagies on Ritner Street and advises fans to place orders Friday to avoid waiting on Saturday.

The general manager of the Philadelphia Courtyard South in the Navy Yard says all 212 rooms are currently booked for Saturday night.

Fritz's Bakery in Bensalem and Langhorne is customizing Eagles cakes and other baked goods for Eagles fans ahead of the game.

The Collegeville Bakery offers an Eagles-themed tomato pie.