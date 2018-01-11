Aspiring rapper robbed Wingstop to get owner Rick Ross’s attention, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A suspect in an attempted robbery at the Wingstop on Union Avenue told police he was an aspiring rapper trying to get the attention of restaurant owner and rap mogul Rick Ross, according to general manager Elma Allen.

WREG showed surveillance video of the incident Friday night.

By Monday, police said they got a tip identifying Cedric Miller, 23, as one of the suspects.

A Wingstop employee positively identified Miller in a lineup of six people. Memphis police then arrested him, according to arrest documents.

In 2012, rapper Rick Ross held a ribbon cutting for the opening of at least one of the Wingstops in Memphis he owns.

“That’s a ridiculous way to get someone’s attention. How are you going to get his attention after sitting in jail?" customer Cameron Blaine said.

“It could [get his attention] but I don’t know if he is going to get signed if that’s the case. I doubt it,” customer Huron Wilson said.

A person at his listed address in a Frayser apartment complex closed the door on a WREG reporter and said she didn’t know him.

Rick Ross has not responded to WREG's requests for comment.