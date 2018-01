× Adopt A Pet: Viola

Our latest Meow Monday star is a very adorable cat. Viola is ready to find a loving home!

This playful cat came to ACCT Philly after someone found her in a box with her kittens on a back porch.

Viola is only 2 years-old and loves to cuddle.

For more information on Viola, head to ACCT Philly now!