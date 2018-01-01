Which Mummers Fancy Brigade performance was your favorite in 2018? Use the form below to vote. Need to see a performance again?
VOTE: 2018 Mummers Fancy Brigade Viewers’ Choice Award
2018 Mummers Viewers’ Choice Award Voting
2 comments
Peter Marandola
Every brigade put on a great show but by far the South Philly Vikings were the most beautiful performance I ever seen in my 40+ years watching! They looked like something that belongs in a theme park like SeaWorld!