South Philadelphia String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade

Love the South Philadelphia String Band? Then you came to the right place. We've got South Philadelphia's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "West in Peace'" theme and some photos below. We've also got a great big South Philadelpia String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).