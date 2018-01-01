Quaker City String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love the Quaker City String Band? Then you came to the right place. We've got Quaker City's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "Fiddling with Tradition" theme and some photos below. We've also got a great big Quaker City String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).