Love the Greater Overbrook String Band? Then you came to the right place. We've got Greater Overbrook's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "Mum-in Spoonful" theme and some photos below. We've also got a great big Greater Overbrook String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).
Greater Overbrook String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade
