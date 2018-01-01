Greater Kensington String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love the Greater Kensington String Band? Then you came to the right place. We've got Greater Kensington's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "Calling All Superheroes" theme and some photos below. We've also got a great big Greater Kensington String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).