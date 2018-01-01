Fralinger String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love the Fralinger String Band? Then you came to the right place. We've got Fralinger's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "Movie Chromatic" theme and some photos below. We've also got a great big Fralinger String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).