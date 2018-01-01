Fralinger String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade

Posted 2:56 PM, January 1, 2018, by , Updated at 03:07PM, January 1, 2018

Love the Fralinger String Band?  Then you came to the right place.   We've got Fralinger's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "Movie Chromatic" theme and some photos below.  We've also got a great big Fralinger String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline

Fralinger String Band Video and Photo Archive

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s