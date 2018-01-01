Durning String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade

Posted 4:52 PM, January 1, 2018, by

Love the Durning String Band?  Then you came to the right place.   We've got Durning's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "Gear-Resistable" theme and some photos below.  We've also got a great big Durning String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).

Durning String Band Video and Photo Archive

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s