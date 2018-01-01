Duffy String Band at the 2018 Mummers Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Love the Duffy String Band? Then you came to the right place. We've got Duffy's 2018 Mummers Parade performance video of their "Wiz Wit" theme and some photos below. We've also got a great big Duffy String Band Photo and Video Archive that you can access in the link below. (For some Mummers groups this archive goes back over a decade of PHL17 footage and photos).