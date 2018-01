Thanks for checking out our Mummers Photo Galleries that we update all day during the 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade! In this gallery– photos from the Wench Brigade portion of the Mummers Parade!

Check the brigade pages for more photos and videos from each brigade; Bryson Wench Brigade, Cara Liom Wench Brigade, Froggy Carr Wench Brigade, O’Malley Wench Brigade, Oregon Wench Brigade, Pirates Wench Brigade, Riverfront Wench Brigade, Saints Wench Brigade.