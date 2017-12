× Longtime Woodland String Band member speaks to PHL-17 ahead of 2018 Mummers Parade

Jennifer Lewis-Hall sat down with longtime Woodland Spring Band member Howard Dingler.

He's a security guard at the Sugar House Casino and has been a member of the Woodland Spring Band for 13 years.

You can catch the 2018 Sugar House Casino Mummers Parade on PHL-17.