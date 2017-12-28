× PHL-17’s Khiree Stewart Tours the Mummers Museum ahead of the 2018 Mummers Parade

Costumes of all shapes, colors and sizes fill the Mummers Museum in South Philadelphia.

Mark Montanaro is one of the tour guides, and of course, a Mummer.

“The first thing I see is a lot of wide eyes,” he said.

The museum opened in 1976. It sits along Washington Avenue and teaches visitors about the history of the Mummers.

“A lot of the things of Mummery are carried down from the past of getting rid of the old and bringing in the new,” he said.

Montanaro says tens of thousands of people from all over the world visit the museum each year.

For him, the 2018 parade is bittersweet. Last year, after 51 years of strutting down broad street, he marched for his last time.

“It`s going to be different,” he said. “I’m not saying I`m hanging up my golden slippers, I`m just not being able to perform in the 2018 parade.”

The 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade airs live on PHL-17 on January 1st.