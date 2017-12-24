Weekend Philler Episode 210: Christmas Spectacular

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekend Philler is stuffing your stocking with fun-filled segments: Jersey Shore Alpaca, Christmas in Collingswood, Fine Art Music at Opus Piano, Historic Holiday Nights in Old City, Creamy Acres Night of Lights and our Top 5 Christmas Movies.

Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.

Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:



Alpaca Christmas with Jersey Shore Alpaca

Christmas in Collingswood

Creamy Acres Night of Lights

Opus Piano

Historic Holiday Nights in Old City

Top 5 Christmas Movies

