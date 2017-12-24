Weekend Philler Episode 210: Christmas Spectacular

Weekend Philler is stuffing your stocking with fun-filled segments: Jersey Shore Alpaca, Christmas in Collingswood, Fine Art Music at Opus Piano, Historic Holiday Nights in Old City, Creamy Acres Night of Lights and our Top 5 Christmas Movies.
Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 at 6:30pm and 11:30pm on Saturday nights and letting us "phill" a little of your weekend.
Highlights from this episode include, but not limited to:
- Alpaca Christmas with Jersey Shore Alpaca
- Christmas in Collingswood
- Creamy Acres Night of Lights
- Opus Piano
- Historic Holiday Nights in Old City
- Top 5 Christmas Movies
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or Weekend Philler Facebook.
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.