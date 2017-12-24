Christmas in Collingswood, NJ

Posted 12:10 AM, December 24, 2017, by

Don’t you just love Collingswood this time of year? We caught up with Mayor Jim Maley who took us through the small town winter wonderland and told us more about what Collingswood has to offer. We learned about the storefront decorating contest along Haddon Ave. and met shop owner Sara from Occasionette, saw Santa at ExtraordinaryEd, and listened to Christmas carols from Hotsy Totsy. The holiday season is definitely a reason why we love Collingswood.

