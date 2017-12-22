Healthy Holiday Appetizers, Sides & Desserts

Registered Dietitian Deanna Segrave-Daly showed us how healthy and holiday can go hand in hand!

Deanna partnered with Aldi to put a healthy twist on holiday entertaining without breaking the bank. Aldi has a variety of high-quality, affordable and award-winning products available in their stores nationwide.

She started us off with a Pea Pesto Crostini. All you need is a bag of Season's Choice frozen sweet peas, basil, olive oil, lemon, garlic and a blender. Spread the pesto on top of Aldi's specially-selected artisan french bread and enjoy!

"What I love about this is I actually used organic basil and Aldi is continuing to expand their organic line of produce. All you have to do is look for the organic label on certain vegetables, fruits and herbs in the produce aisle."

Next, Deanna moved on to a hearty, vegetarian side. The spicy sweet potatoes and carrot dish contains fresh sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, olives, garbanzo beans and diced tomatoes.

"This dish features some products from Aldi's exclusive line called Simply Nature. They have 200 products in this line and all of them are free of artificial ingredients and they're either organic or verified by the non-GMO project."

Finally, you can't forget about dessert. Try these 90 calorie raspberry cheesecake bars.

"I made them by crushing up some Millville rice squares along with some almonds and marshmallows. The filling is made lighter by using Friendly Farms non-fat Greek yogurt along with Aldi's Fit & Active Neufchatel cheese so they're rich and creamy, but less calories."

All of these recipes are available here.

Plus some exciting news for Philadelphia shoppers, Aldi is going to remodel more than 40 of their stores to make them more convenient and modern for shoppers by the end of 2018.