Philly Union soccer player does live traffic report with PHL17 Morning News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA, PA –It turns out Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty's talents are not limited to the soccer field! On Wednesday morning Trusty joined the PHL17 Morning News team and did a live traffic report with Jenna Meissner. Trusty also sat down with PHL17's Matt Alba for a quick Q&A about his local roots and growing up in Media! Trusty also challenged 76ers star, Joel Embiid, to an Xbox game of FIFA.

Hey @JoelEmbiid ! Fellow Philly sports star @austheboss3 from the @PhilaUnion has challenged you to a game of FIFA...and he's also coming for your nickname! #TrustTheProcess vs #TrustyTheProcess pic.twitter.com/BDfSfZOJhg — Matt Alba (@mattalbaPHL17) December 20, 2017

The Philadelphia Union announced a continuing broadcast partnership with the club’s founding broadcast partner, 6abc, as well as a new partnership with PHL17. Under the agreement, PHL17 will serve as the new flagship television home for Philadelphia matches, broadcasting the majority of the Union’s contests. A select number of Union matches will also be televised on 6abc.

Production for all local Philadelphia Union telecasts in 2018 will be handled by 6abc. As a result of the new broadcast agreement, Union telecasts will now be available to 32% more residents in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Union supporters can find 6abc and PHL17 on the following channels, listed below per cable/satellite provider:

6abc

Over-the-air: 6.1

Xfinity: 6/806

Verizon Fios: 6/506

Directv and Dish Network: 6

PHL17

Over-the-air: 17.1

Xfinity: 17/807

Verizon Fios: 17/517

Directv and Dish Network: 17