Philly Union soccer player does live traffic report with PHL17 Morning News

Posted 9:06 AM, December 20, 2017, by , Updated at 09:11AM, December 20, 2017

PHILADELPHIA, PA –It turns out Philadelphia Union defender Auston Trusty's talents are not limited to the soccer field! On Wednesday morning Trusty joined the PHL17 Morning News team and did a live traffic report with Jenna Meissner. Trusty also sat down with PHL17's Matt Alba for a quick Q&A about his local roots and growing up in Media! Trusty also challenged 76ers star, Joel Embiid, to an Xbox game of FIFA.

The Philadelphia Union announced a continuing broadcast partnership with the club’s founding broadcast partner, 6abc, as well as a new partnership with PHL17. Under the agreement, PHL17 will serve as the new flagship television home for Philadelphia matches, broadcasting the majority of the Union’s contests. A select number of Union matches will also be televised on 6abc.

Production for all local Philadelphia Union telecasts in 2018 will be handled by 6abc. As a result of the new broadcast agreement, Union telecasts will now be available to 32% more residents in the Greater Philadelphia region.

 

Union supporters can find 6abc and PHL17 on the following channels, listed below per cable/satellite provider:

 

6abc
Over-the-air: 6.1
Xfinity: 6/806
Verizon Fios: 6/506
Directv and Dish Network: 6

 

PHL17
Over-the-air: 17.1
Xfinity: 17/807
Verizon Fios: 17/517
Directv and Dish Network: 17

 

