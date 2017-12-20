× Last-Minute Holiday Gift Countdown

Happy Jolly Holidays! To help you wrap up the year and look like you saved the best for last, Emmy award winning consumer technology journalist, Jennifer Jolly, has the best last-minute holiday countdown gift ideas… A list so great it’s in two parts!

PART ONE:

Give or get the world’s most powerful play with Xbox One X.

Edible Arrangements helps you spread delicious holiday cheer.

helps you spread delicious holiday cheer. Samsung Gear 360 a 360-degree camera to capture everything all at once as it happens.

a 360-degree camera to capture everything all at once as it happens. MERGE Cube pushes the boundaries of imagination for everyone ages 10+.

For more check out thunknews.com/countdown1.

PART TWO:

Amazon Echo Plus is everything you love about Alexa with a smart home hub and simple set-up.

is everything you love about Alexa with a smart home hub and simple set-up. Go Voice shopping with Alexa for tens of millions of Amazon prime-eligible items this holiday.

with Alexa for tens of millions of Amazon prime-eligible items this holiday. Ultimate Ears Blast and MEGABLAST lets you take your music and Alexa anywhere.

lets you take your music and Alexa anywhere. The Piper Computer Kit is a perfect way to teach technology through tangible play.

is a perfect way to teach technology through tangible play. New legends will rise in Activision Destiny 2, a must have for gamers this holiday.

a must have for gamers this holiday. Habit is a personalized nutrition company that helps you take the guesswork out of healthy eating.

For more on Part Two check out thunknews.com/countdown2.