Last-Minute Holiday Gift Countdown

Posted 8:43 AM, December 20, 2017, by

Happy Jolly Holidays! To help you wrap up the year and look like you saved the best for last, Emmy award winning consumer technology journalist, Jennifer Jolly, has the best last-minute holiday countdown gift ideas… A list so great it’s in two parts!

PART ONE:

  • Give or get the world’s most powerful play with Xbox One X.
  • Edible Arrangements helps you spread delicious holiday cheer.
  • Samsung Gear 360 a 360-degree camera to capture everything all at once as it happens.
  • MERGE Cube pushes the boundaries of imagination for everyone ages 10+.

For more check out thunknews.com/countdown1.

PART TWO:

For more on Part Two check out thunknews.com/countdown2.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s