The Guy Gift Guide

Listen up ladies! If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for the guy in your life this holiday season, Entertainment & Lifestyle Expert Josh McBride visited PHL17 to help you out.

If you're looking for the techie, Burlington has some great deals on electronics. Gifts like virtual reality, headphones and speakers can go for prices 65% off other retailers. Right now through January 22nd, customers can donate their used coats to Burlington and get 10% off their entire purchase. Don't miss out on this great deal, while helping those in need.

Now to the whiskey enthusiast...Oban 14 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whiskey is unique because it's exclusively made by seven people in a distillery in Scotland.

"That's really their brand. It's seven people who are responsible for the entire brand. There's distinct flavors of autumn fruits and it's got that smoky, soft dryness."

Is he a Star Wars fan? Josh has those guys covered as well! Checkout the Phillips Norelco Shaver SW9700 celebrating the release of The Last Jedi.

"Loving this because they came up with a partnership. It's introducing their collaboration with them. They've got that black and red showing the dark side."

Visit Phillips.com to see more great products.

Contrary to popular belief, men do enjoy trinket gifts like soaps and mugs.

"These are great for people at work or maybe best friends. We need that stuff too as guys."

Look at JCPenney Home for more ideas. Pier 1 Imports and Pier1.com are also one stop shopping destinations this holiday season. Find products like faux fur blankets and picture frames.

Lastly if your man has a lot of valuables, he needs a place to store them. The Modern Lines Jewelry Box by Reed & Barton is a great gift option.

"This comes with a lock and key with a black suede tassel. A beautiful high-gloss box with black-edged details and removable high-gloss tray. Trendy, upscale and you got the full mirror."

It's available in cream and espresso at reedandbarton.com.

Who's ready to shop?