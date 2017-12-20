Fun with Philadelphia Union on PHL17 Morning News

PHL17 is excited to announce our new broadcast partnership with Philadelphia Union, and celebrated by inviting them to our PHL17 Morning News studio! Philadelphia Union defender, Auston Trusty, proved that he had skills both on the soccer field and on our news set. Trusty spoke with reporter, Matt Alba about what it’s like to be an athlete in Philadelphia and handed out some Union swag; he joined PHL17’s Jenna Meissner for the traffic report, and helped our own weatherman, Jason Lee, with the weather.

Host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall reports on PHL17’s new partnership with Philadelphia Union.

Philadelphia Union defender, Auston Trusty, speaks with Matt Alba.

Trusty reports local traffic with Jenna Meissner.

Trusty takes over weather for weatherman, Jason Lee.