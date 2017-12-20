2018 Mummers Parade Order of March and Themes

Here is the 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade order for the various Mummers groups will appear and their theme in the 2018 Mummers Parade. You can click on any group below and be taken to their PHL17 archive for that group that will contain many years of photos and videos. The parade starts at 9am on January 1st, 2018 and will flow as follows.
Fancy Division
Wench Division
- Oregon Wench Brigade
- Saints Wench Brigade
- Americans Wench Brigade
- O’Malley Wench Brigade
- Cara Liom Wench Brigade
- Riverfront Wench Brigade
- Bryson Wench Brigade
- Pirates Wench Brigade
- Froggy Carr Wench Brigade
Comic Division
String Band Division
- Greater Overbrook String Band “Mum-In Spoonful”
- Fralinger String Band “Moviechromatic”
- Quaker City String Band “Fiddling With Tradition”
- Aqua String Band “Lights Out”
- Pennsport String Band “‘No Siesta, Mas Fiesta”
- Broomall String Band “Clown town Showdeo”
- Ferko String Band “We’re off to Neverland”
- South Philadelphia String Band “West in Peace”
- Avalon String Band “Fragments of our Fabrication”
- Polish American String Band “True Friends of the Crown”
- Greater Kensington String Band “Calling All Superheroes”
- Uptown String Band “Voodoo Gras”
- Hegeman String Band “SHHHHHH!!!!!!”
- Durning String Band “Gear-reasitable”
- Woodland String Band “Jest Jokin”
- Duffy String Band “Wiz Wit”
Fancy Brigades
- Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade “Space Odyssey”
- 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade “Sugar N Spice, But Not So Nice”
- Purple Magic “Voo Doo”
- Clevemore Fancy Brigade “Lights, Camera, Action”
- Golden Crown Fancy Brigade “Out of the Web”
- Avenuers Fancy Brigade “A Whole Zoo World”
- Downtowners Fancy Brigade “Master Pieces”
- Jokers Fancy Brigade “The Book of Wizardry a Sorcerer’s Guide”
- Saturnalian Fancy Brigade “Life is a Circus”
- Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade “The Pagemaster”
- South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade “Under the Sea”
- Spartans Fancy Brigade “Theater of the Masquerade”