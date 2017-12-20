2018 Mummers Parade Brochure

Download the same brochure we hand out at the Mummers Parade Here! The 2018 SugarHouse Casino Mummers Parade brochure which includes insight into this year’s New Year’s Day festivities, themes, parade route and more.

Includes a map of all Septa stops for avoiding the traffic and getting to and from the Mummers Parade via train!

Who participates in the Mummers Parade?

The Mummers are comprised of groups that have different divisions; Comics, Wench Brigades, Fancys, Fancy Brigades and String Bands. You can learn more about them all here.

String Bands: Aqua String Band, Avalon String Band, Broomall String Band, Duffy String Band, Durning String Band, Ferko String Band, Fralinger String Band, Greater Kensington String Band, Greater Overbrook String Band, Hegeman String Band, Pennsport String Band, Polish American String Band, Quaker City String Band, South Philadelphia String Band, Uptown String Band, Woodland String Band.

Fancy Brigades: 2nd Street Shooters Fancy Brigade, Avenuers Fancy Brigade, Clevemore Fancy Brigade, Downtowners Fancy Brigade, Golden Crown Fancy Brigade, Jokers Fancy Brigade, Satin Slipper Fancy Brigade, Saturnalian Fancy Brigade, Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade, South Philly Vikings Fancy Brigade, Spartans Fancy Brigade

Fancy Division: Golden Sunrise

Comic Division: Goodtimers Comic Club, Murray Comic Club, Landi Comic Club

Wench Brigades: Bryson Wench Brigade, Cara Liom Wench Brigade, Froggy Carr Wench Brigade, O’Malley Wench Brigade, Oregon Wench Brigade, Pirates Wench Brigade, Riverfront Wench Brigade, Saints Wench Brigade