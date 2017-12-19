Toyota Tundra Food Drive Provides Meals for the Holidays

It was quite a scene last Friday at the sports complex in South Philadelphia and it was all for a great cause.

The "Toyota Haul Away Hunger Food Drive," benefiting Philabundance, featured 78 Toyota Tundra trucks packed with a pallet of donated food.

Team Toyota Owner and President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association Paul Muller told PHL17 it's important to help those who don't have enough food all year long and not just during the holidays.

"We want to make sure that we help these people this week because it's near Christmas and everybody feels good about it. We want people to understand how important it is to think about this everyday because these people are hungry 365 days a year."

This is the eleventh year of the event and with all the food, Philabundance will be able to provide 350,000 meals for those in need this holiday.